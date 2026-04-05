Firestorm at Kuwait Petroleum: Iranian Drone Attack Sparks Blazes
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation faced significant material damage after an Iranian drone attack ignited fires at its facilities. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Efforts are underway to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby units as teams work tirelessly to manage the crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:08 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced on Sunday that it suffered severe material damage following an Iranian drone strike that set its operating units ablaze.
In a statement, the corporation assured that there were no injuries. However, intensive efforts to contain the fires are being undertaken to prevent further damage.
Authorities are focused on ensuring that the fire does not extend to other facilities, as teams on the ground work to bring the situation under control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Petroleum
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- drone
- attack
- fires
- Iranian
- damage
- facilities
- crisis
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