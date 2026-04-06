ZPM Unveils Urban Reform Agenda to Transform Aizawl Ahead of AMC Elections
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) announces a transformative urban reform agenda before the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections, promising streamlined construction processes and a tourism-driven economic boost. Led by Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, the plan aims to amend building regulations and introduce a strategic tourism initiative for Aizawl.
- Country:
- India
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has unveiled its ambitious urban reform agenda in anticipation of the upcoming elections for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC). With polling scheduled for April 21, the party vows to address bureaucratic delays and propel Aizawl's economy via a comprehensive tourism master plan.
Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar emphasized the need to reassess livestock farming regulations and streamline the building approval process. The ZPM plans to amend the Building Regulation 2007 and Site Development Modification Regulations 2017 if elected, easing housing construction and supporting legal, sustainable farming zones.
Central to their economic vision is transforming Aizawl from a mere transit point to a prominent tourist destination. The government, with secured project funding, will develop major attractions to encourage longer tourist stays, boosting the local economy. With the administration halfway through its term, Hmar lauded the visible progress under the ZPM governance model.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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