Tensions in the Strait: U.S. and Iran's Road to Resolution
The United States and Iran are negotiating a framework plan to end a five-week-long conflict. Iran seeks a permanent resolution and has rejected a ceasefire, emphasizing regional peace, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting sanctions, and reconstruction. The U.S. demands a swift agreement.
On Monday, the U.S. and Iran engaged in discussions over a framework plan aimed at ending their five-week-old conflict. Tehran expressed its desire for a lasting peace, resisting international pressure to temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran communicated its stance on the U.S. proposal through Pakistan, stressing the importance of a permanent cessation of hostilities. Iran's response outlined 10 clauses addressing regional conflict resolution, protocols for the safe passage through the Strait, sanction removal, and reconstruction efforts.
Meanwhile, President Trump issued a stern warning, threatening severe consequences if Iran did not agree to reopen the vital global energy supply route by Tuesday's deadline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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