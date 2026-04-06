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Tensions in the Strait: U.S. and Iran's Road to Resolution

The United States and Iran are negotiating a framework plan to end a five-week-long conflict. Iran seeks a permanent resolution and has rejected a ceasefire, emphasizing regional peace, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting sanctions, and reconstruction. The U.S. demands a swift agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:51 IST
Tensions in the Strait: U.S. and Iran's Road to Resolution
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On Monday, the U.S. and Iran engaged in discussions over a framework plan aimed at ending their five-week-old conflict. Tehran expressed its desire for a lasting peace, resisting international pressure to temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran communicated its stance on the U.S. proposal through Pakistan, stressing the importance of a permanent cessation of hostilities. Iran's response outlined 10 clauses addressing regional conflict resolution, protocols for the safe passage through the Strait, sanction removal, and reconstruction efforts.

Meanwhile, President Trump issued a stern warning, threatening severe consequences if Iran did not agree to reopen the vital global energy supply route by Tuesday's deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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