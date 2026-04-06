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India's Nuclear Milestone: Kalpakkam's Reactor Revolution

India marks a significant achievement in its civil nuclear journey as the indigenously developed Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam reaches criticality. This advancement showcases India's scientific and engineering prowess, propelling the country's nuclear program forward and aiming to leverage vast thorium reserves in future stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:36 IST
India's Nuclear Milestone: Kalpakkam's Reactor Revolution
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In a landmark moment for India's nuclear ambitions, the indigenously engineered Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has achieved a critical milestone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted this achievement as a pivotal step in India's civil nuclear journey, commending the country's scientific and engineering capabilities.

The advanced reactor, designed to produce more fuel than it consumes, underscores the strategic depth of Indian innovation and engineering. Modi emphasized how this development paves the way for harnessing India's abundant thorium reserves in future phases of the nuclear program.

Expressing pride over this achievement, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the dedicated scientists and engineers involved. This critical development marks a significant chapter in India's quest for nuclear prowess, showcasing its commitment to advancing the nuclear front to serve national energy needs efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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