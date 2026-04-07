Artemis II: Breaking Records and Revolutionizing Lunar Exploration
Artemis II astronauts set a new distance record while conducting a lunar flyby, marking NASA's return to the moon post-Apollo era. The crew of three Americans and one Canadian passed 248,655 miles from Earth, capturing historic views and gearing up for a moon landing near the south pole in 2025.
- Country:
- United States
In a historic achievement, Artemis II astronauts became the farthest humans from Earth during a lunar flyby, recording a milestone distance of 252,755 miles. This mission marks NASA's return to lunar exploration following the Apollo era, featuring three American and one Canadian astronauts.
The crew surpassed Apollo 13's 1970 record, capturing stunning views of the moon's far side. This endeavor serves as a precursor to future lunar landings planned for 2025, setting the stage for the agency's ambitious Artemis program aimed at deepening humanity's cosmic understanding.
The Artemis II mission utilized a free-return trajectory, minimizing fuel usage by leveraging gravitational forces of the Earth and moon. It paved the way for next year's Artemis III mission and ultimately a south pole moon landing by Artemis IV in 2028.