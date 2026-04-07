Lodha Developers' Sales Surge Amidst West Asia Conflict

In a notable financial report, realty firm Lodha Developers announced a 23% surge in pre-sales for the last quarter, amounting to Rs 5,890 crore. However, the company fell short of its annual target, attributing the shortfall to the geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Throughout the fiscal year 2025-26, Lodha Developers reported a 16% growth in total sales, accumulating a substantial Rs 20,530 crore, a rise from Rs 17,630 crore in the previous year. This growth was documented in a regulatory filing that detailed their operational progress.

Despite the fiscal challenges posed by regional conflicts, Lodha Developers continues to strengthen its market presence, notably in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, and recently in Delhi-NCR, where it plans to develop new housing projects.