Major Breakthrough: Simplified Policy for Regularising Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies
The Centre has unveiled a revised 'as is where is' regularisation policy, streamlining the registration and construction process in Delhi's unauthorised colonies. This eliminates the need for layout plans for already constructed buildings and shifts conveyance deed issuance to the Delhi government, expected to benefit millions of residents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:11 IST
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The Centre on Tuesday launched a new 'as is where is' regularisation policy aimed at easing registration and construction processes in Delhi's unauthorized colonies.
This revamped policy eliminates the layout plan requirement for existing buildings and transfers conveyance deed authority to the Delhi government's Revenue Department, a move expected to impact nearly 50 lakh residents positively.
The PM-UDAY portal will facilitate online applications from April 24. Accompanying this shift is a Transit Oriented Development policy to address traffic congestion and housing needs, enhancing Delhi's Masterplan 2021.