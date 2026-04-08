Unveiling the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: A Milestone for Uttarakhand's Development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a significant meeting on Tuesday to finalize preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit. Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on April 14.

Dhami emphasized the event's historical importance for Uttarakhand, directing officials to ensure a grand and inclusive celebration that resonates with the state's rich cultural identity. The corridor is projected to enhance employment, tourism, and trade opportunities in the region.

He urged the involvement of all societal segments to transform the ceremony into a statewide festival. Dhami also highlighted that the corridor would cut down travel time, spurring economic activities and creating jobs.