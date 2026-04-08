Gulmarg's Winter Wonderland Returns: Snowfall Graces Kashmir

The charming ski-resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir witnessed a fresh coat of snow as the higher reaches of the region experienced the season's latest snowfall on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the plains of the valley were drenched in rain, according to the meteorological department.

Weather forecasts predict the erratic climate patterns to persist until April 10, with additional intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall expected across higher altitudes. Srinagar and its environs will continue to see rain showers, sprinkled with periods of thunder, hail, and gusty winds.

The Met warns that while the weather is expected to stabilize between April 11 and April 16, brief rain showers remain a possibility in the afternoons and evenings. These conditions could potentially trigger flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas, alongside water logging concerns in lower-lying regions.