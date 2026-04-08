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Tragic Collision: Senior Banker's Fatal Accident in Maharashtra

A senior banker, Sudarshan Tak, was killed instantly when a speeding truck collided with his scooter in Maharashtra. The collision occurred on the Ring Road in Ambajogai, leading to severe injuries for Tak. Police have begun an investigation under the guidance of Police Inspector Sharad Jogdand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:46 IST
Tragic Collision: Senior Banker's Fatal Accident in Maharashtra
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A tragic incident unfolded in central Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday morning when a senior banker met a fatal accident on his way to work. Sudarshan Tak, aged 45, was instantly killed after a speeding truck struck his scooter. Employed with Deendayal Urban Co-operative Bank, Tak was on his morning commute to the Ambajogai branch.

The horrific accident occurred on Ring Road near Tathagat Chowk in Ambajogai. Witnesses report that the truck, traveling at a high speed, lost control and collided with Tak's two-wheeler, resulting in his immediate death due to severe injuries.

The Ambajogai police promptly responded to the scene, conducting a thorough spot assessment. The body was transferred to Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem. A detailed investigation into the accident is underway, led by Police Inspector Sharad Jogdand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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