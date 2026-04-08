Maharashtra Government Revamps Construction Sector Policies

The Maharashtra government has announced a major overhaul in construction sector policies, eliminating royalty fees for minor minerals excavated and used on the same site. This move, expected to reduce costs, was revealed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule after meeting with developers at Mantralaya.

Further simplifying bureaucratic processes, the state is set to launch an online non-agricultural (NA) permission system in the next 10 days, designed to remove administrative obstacles and speed up the approval process for housing projects. This initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to streamline administrative procedures in the construction industry.

Discussing broader challenges, the meeting also highlighted the successful 'Pune pattern' digital tracking system. The minister indicated plans to extend this transparent system statewide, potentially enhancing efficiency and record accuracy in property documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)