Onkalo: The World's First Permanent Nuclear Waste Facility

In a significant global milestone, Onkalo in Finland is on the brink of commencing operations as the first-ever permanent disposal site for spent nuclear fuel.

Located deep within Finland's ancient and stable bedrock, the facility is designed to contain around 6,500 tons of radioactive waste securely. This pioneering endeavor aims to mitigate long-term nuclear waste hazards, a pressing issue for nuclear energy users worldwide.

The project reflects Finland's long-term nuclear policy strategy, emphasizing responsible management within its borders, while opening potential for limited international collaboration.