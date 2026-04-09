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Onkalo: The World's First Permanent Nuclear Waste Facility

Onkalo, Finland's groundbreaking facility, is set to become the world's first permanent disposal site for spent nuclear fuel. Nestled in ancient bedrock, it aims to securely contain dangerous radioactive materials for thousands of years, addressing a critical aspect of nuclear waste management with cutting-edge technology and robust design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Olkiluoto | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:37 IST
Onkalo: The World's First Permanent Nuclear Waste Facility

In a significant global milestone, Onkalo in Finland is on the brink of commencing operations as the first-ever permanent disposal site for spent nuclear fuel.

Located deep within Finland's ancient and stable bedrock, the facility is designed to contain around 6,500 tons of radioactive waste securely. This pioneering endeavor aims to mitigate long-term nuclear waste hazards, a pressing issue for nuclear energy users worldwide.

The project reflects Finland's long-term nuclear policy strategy, emphasizing responsible management within its borders, while opening potential for limited international collaboration.

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