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Reviving Odisha's Metro Dreams: A Call for Jaipur Model Implementation

BJD MP Sasmit Patra has urged Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reconsider the scrapping of the Odisha Metro project and adopt the Jaipur funding model. This proposal comes in the wake of the state's decision to halt the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project due to feasibility issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:26 IST
Reviving Odisha's Metro Dreams: A Call for Jaipur Model Implementation
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Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra has called upon Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to revive the state's Metro Rail Project using the Jaipur funding model. The move follows a decision by the Odisha government to suspend the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project because of its poor feasibility.

In his letter, Patra highlights the successful implementation of the Jaipur Metro, which employs a structured partnership between the Centre and state. He suggests a similar model for the Odisha Metro could provide financial viability and policy support.

Patra argues the proposed Metro would enhance economic growth, improve connectivity, and facilitate better urban mobility. He stresses the need for the Union and state collaboration to prevent the discontinuation of a key transport backbone in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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