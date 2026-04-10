Leopard Crisis in Madhya Pradesh: Grim Reality Unveiled

A troubling report has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh, disclosing the deaths of 149 leopards in a span of just 14 months. According to a Right to Information query, accidents were the primary cause of these fatalities, marking a concerning trend for the state's wildlife.

Activist Ajay Dube, who initiated the RTI request, described the figures as indicative of a 'grim reality,' while forest officials maintained that they are making efforts to curb the mortality rate. They noted that a 4% mortality rate is within the typical range for big cats. However, these numbers have sparked a debate over the effectiveness of current conservation strategies.

While Madhya Pradesh boasts the largest leopard population in the country, the state also faces significant challenges due to road accidents, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. Conservationists call for immediate action to establish safe corridors and enhance protection measures to prevent further declines as leopards often live near human habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)