Dramatic Rescue in Delhi: Five Lives and Two Pets Saved from Raging Fire

A residential building in Delhi's Chander Vihar witnessed a dramatic incident on Friday when a fire broke out on its ground floor.

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at 11:32 AM, leading to a prompt response by firefighters who managed to contain the blaze by 12:05 PM.

Fortunately, no casualties occurred, as all five occupants and two pet dogs were safely rescued. However, the fire caused damage to four scooters and a motor pump on the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)