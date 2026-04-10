Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue in Delhi: Five Lives and Two Pets Saved from Raging Fire

A fire erupted on the ground floor of a six-storey residential building in Delhi's Chander Vihar, leading to the dramatic rescue of five people and two pet dogs. The incident resulted in no casualties, but damaged four scooters and a motor pump. Firefighters swiftly contained the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:31 IST
Dramatic Rescue in Delhi: Five Lives and Two Pets Saved from Raging Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A residential building in Delhi's Chander Vihar witnessed a dramatic incident on Friday when a fire broke out on its ground floor.

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at 11:32 AM, leading to a prompt response by firefighters who managed to contain the blaze by 12:05 PM.

Fortunately, no casualties occurred, as all five occupants and two pet dogs were safely rescued. However, the fire caused damage to four scooters and a motor pump on the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Bust Expired Goods Racket at Kapashera Border

Delhi Police Bust Expired Goods Racket at Kapashera Border

 India
2
Diplomatic Moves: Russian Envoy Visits U.S. Amidst Peace Deal Speculations

Diplomatic Moves: Russian Envoy Visits U.S. Amidst Peace Deal Speculations

 Global
3
Odisha's Atal Bus Stand Scheme: A New Era in Public Transport Infrastructure

Odisha's Atal Bus Stand Scheme: A New Era in Public Transport Infrastructure

 India
4
Supreme Court Demands Justice in Ghaziabad Child Rape-Murder Case

Supreme Court Demands Justice in Ghaziabad Child Rape-Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026