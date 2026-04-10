Dramatic Rescue in Delhi: Five Lives and Two Pets Saved from Raging Fire
A fire erupted on the ground floor of a six-storey residential building in Delhi's Chander Vihar, leading to the dramatic rescue of five people and two pet dogs. The incident resulted in no casualties, but damaged four scooters and a motor pump. Firefighters swiftly contained the blaze.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
A residential building in Delhi's Chander Vihar witnessed a dramatic incident on Friday when a fire broke out on its ground floor.
The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at 11:32 AM, leading to a prompt response by firefighters who managed to contain the blaze by 12:05 PM.
Fortunately, no casualties occurred, as all five occupants and two pet dogs were safely rescued. However, the fire caused damage to four scooters and a motor pump on the premises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Delhi
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- Chander Vihar
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- pets
- firefighters
- emergency
- fire services
- damage
- residential
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