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Tragedy on the Yamuna: Tourist Boat Capsizes in Vrindavan

A tourist boat capsized in the Yamuna River in Vrindavan, claiming at least six lives with several others still missing. Rescue operations are ongoing, involving SDRF, NDRF, and local divers. The incident occurred due to gusty winds and a collision with a pontoon bridge, officials confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:15 IST
Tragedy on the Yamuna: Tourist Boat Capsizes in Vrindavan
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  • Country:
  • India

A tourist boat capsized in the Yamuna River in Vrindavan on Friday afternoon, resulting in at least six fatalities, according to officials. District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh confirmed the deaths, noting that all tourists were from Punjab. Sixteen to 17 individuals have been rescued, while efforts continue to locate those missing.

The boat was reportedly carrying more than two dozen tourists. Rescue operations are in progress with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with approximately 50 local divers. Local diver Gulab mentioned that about 15 people have been successfully pulled out thus far.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the boat started swaying violently midstream due to strong gusts of wind, which increased its speed and resulted in a collision with a pontoon bridge, causing it to overturn. Police and local administration are leading the rescue operation, actively searching deeper sections of the river for missing individuals. Senior officials, including the district magistrate and superintendent of police, are on-site to oversee the situation.

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