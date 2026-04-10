Left Menu

Delhi High Court Clears Path for Shalimar Bagh Road Expansion

The Delhi High Court has authorized a demolition drive in Shalimar Bagh for road expansion, giving occupants until May 30 to vacate. The court emphasized the importance of infrastructure development for essential services, and directed authorities to consider compensation requests sympathetically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:54 IST
Delhi High Court Clears Path for Shalimar Bagh Road Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has sanctioned a demolition drive in Shalimar Bagh to facilitate the expansion of a public road. The court's decision allows occupants until May 30 to vacate the premises, emphasizing the urgent need for better infrastructure.

The move targets unauthorized encroachments on government-acquired land, aimed at easing traffic and ensuring accessibility for emergency services. Despite the petitioners' pleas to delay the project, citing long-standing occupation, the court ruled in favor of public interest over private encroachments.

While declining to interfere with previous rulings upholding the land acquisition, the court urged the Delhi government to consider ex-gratia compensation sympathetically. The expansion is meant to improve access to medical, educational, and fire safety services for Shalimar Bagh residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre stopping incentive to farmers over and above MSP for paddy procurement, says TN CM Stalin in Thanjavur poll rally.

Centre stopping incentive to farmers over and above MSP for paddy procuremen...

 India
2
Dos Bocas Refinery Fire: Pemex Ensures Operations Continue

Dos Bocas Refinery Fire: Pemex Ensures Operations Continue

 Global
3
Man Booked for Derogatory Remarks Against Babasaheb Ambedkar in Dharavi

Man Booked for Derogatory Remarks Against Babasaheb Ambedkar in Dharavi

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Netanyahu Expels Spanish Delegation Amid Ceasefire Criticism

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Netanyahu Expels Spanish Delegation Amid Ceasefire...

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026