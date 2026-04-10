Delhi High Court Clears Path for Shalimar Bagh Road Expansion

The Delhi High Court has sanctioned a demolition drive in Shalimar Bagh to facilitate the expansion of a public road. The court's decision allows occupants until May 30 to vacate the premises, emphasizing the urgent need for better infrastructure.

The move targets unauthorized encroachments on government-acquired land, aimed at easing traffic and ensuring accessibility for emergency services. Despite the petitioners' pleas to delay the project, citing long-standing occupation, the court ruled in favor of public interest over private encroachments.

While declining to interfere with previous rulings upholding the land acquisition, the court urged the Delhi government to consider ex-gratia compensation sympathetically. The expansion is meant to improve access to medical, educational, and fire safety services for Shalimar Bagh residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)