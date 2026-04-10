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Green Faith: Delhi's Campaign to Cultivate Green Cover through Religious Harmony

Delhi is launching a campaign involving religious institutions to plant over 70 lakh saplings. Spearheaded by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, this initiative aims to enhance green cover and address air pollution. The government will provide free saplings and encourage plantations at religious venues, emphasizing grassroots participation and environmental awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:02 IST
Green Faith: Delhi's Campaign to Cultivate Green Cover through Religious Harmony
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In a bid to tackle Delhi's air pollution and enhance its green cover, the Delhi government is launching an ambitious campaign to plant over 70 lakh saplings. This drive will actively involve religious institutions, as announced by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The government plans to encourage plantations within religious spaces such as temples, mosques, gurudwaras, and churches. These venues will receive free saplings from the Forest Department and civic agencies, aiming to transform Delhi's environment, while fostering grassroots environmental awareness.

Sirsa highlighted the initiative as a people's movement and stated that every effort, from planting a single tree to a lakh, is valuable. The program will be monitored for transparency, with plantation data uploaded on an official portal. The campaign will proceed in phases, with particular focus during the monsoon season for better sapling survival.

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