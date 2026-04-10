Kerala Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Orange Alert

In response to heavy rains on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' for Kozhikode and Wayanad, Kerala. This alert predicts thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching 50 km/h in these northern districts.

The warning was active for a three-hour span beginning at 7 pm. Additionally, parts of Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam may experience storms with winds of 40 km/h, while light showers are forecasted for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha.

An 'orange alert' indicates very heavy rainfall, ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm, necessitating precautionary measures in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)