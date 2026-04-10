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Delhi's Safety Boost: 300 New Police Posts Across City

Delhi plans to install 300 police posts on flyovers, FOBs, and subways to improve safety. The Public Works Department, maintaining numerous infrastructure pieces, collaborates with police to enhance security. Future plans include commercial setups in subways. Meanwhile, a PPP model 'adopt a flyover' initiative aims to enhance public spaces with CSR support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:32 IST
Delhi's Safety Boost: 300 New Police Posts Across City
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The Delhi government is set to bolster public safety by establishing nearly 300 police checkpoints across vital city infrastructures including flyovers, foot overbridges (FOBs), and pedestrian subways.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced the ambitious project on Friday, highlighting efforts to enhance security while maximizing the use of existing infrastructure. Currently overseeing 106 flyovers, 115 FOBs, and 70 subways, the PWD has already greenlit an initial proposal for 50 police posts under flyovers, submitted by the Delhi Police.

Phase two of the project might see commercial establishments integrated into pedestrian subways, pending approval. Reflecting prior efforts, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently advocated for a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at transforming spaces underneath selected flyovers into clean, inviting public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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