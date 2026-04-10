Bhubaneswar Metro: A Catalyst for Urban Development Amid Political Tensions

The Odisha government has affirmed that the Metro Rail project in Bhubaneswar remains under consideration, dispelling rumors of its cancellation. Concerns about the project's feasibility led to a temporary hold, igniting political debates.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra emphasized the necessity of the project for Bhubaneswar's urban growth. Leaders from various political backgrounds, including BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, have urged the government to reconsider, highlighting its potential benefits for job creation and economic growth.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra proposed adopting a funding model similar to Jaipur's, while local mayors support improved connectivity between the twin cities. Youth Congress warned of protests if the project halts. An inter-ministerial committee will further assess the viability of the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)