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Maharashtra Govt Acquires BSNL, MTNL Lands for Affordable Housing

The Maharashtra government, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has approved the acquisition of land from BSNL and MTNL to develop affordable housing under PMAY in Borivali. The scheme aims to construct over 1,000 housing units on 28.84 acres at a cost of Rs 729 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:15 IST
Maharashtra Govt Acquires BSNL, MTNL Lands for Affordable Housing
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The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has taken a significant step towards addressing the housing needs in the region by approving the acquisition of land from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) in Borivali.

The decision was formalized during a meeting of the Maharashtra Housing Development Authority, chaired by the Chief Minister at the Sahyadri Guest House, as revealed by government officials. The acquired land, comprising 28.84 acres in Gorai and Shimpoli, will be used to construct more than 1,000 affordable housing units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The transaction for the land acquisition, valued at Rs 729 crore, will be conducted at ready reckoner rates, according to an official government release. This move is expected to significantly contribute to the state's efforts in providing affordable housing to its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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