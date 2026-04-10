Yamuna's Woes: Alarming Rise in Pollution Levels

New data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) highlights a concerning increase in pollution levels in the Yamuna River, with March seeing a spike in faecal coliform levels compared to previous months.

The findings reveal a marked rise in Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), indicating an increased presence of organic pollutants. These levels pose a threat to aquatic ecosystems, underscoring the river's deteriorating health.

Water quality assessments by the DPCC reveal worrying trends across eight locations, with the highest pollutants recorded at Asgarpur, Haryana. Activists call for urgent and regular monitoring to address the crisis, especially post-monsoon when pollution intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)