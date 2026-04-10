Tourist Trespass Sparks Controversy at Ranthambore

The Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is at the center of a controversy after a group of tourists reportedly surrounded a tiger during a safari. The forest department has acted swiftly, banning three guides and three vehicle drivers involved in the April 2 incident.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Manas Singh, confirmed that disciplinary action was taken following the emergence of a video showcasing the event. Authorities conducted an investigation that found the individuals guilty of violating established safety norms.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority stipulates that a minimum distance of 10 feet should be maintained during tiger sightings. This protocol was evidently breached, prompting calls for additional actions based on further inquiry results.

(With inputs from agencies.)