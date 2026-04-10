Tourist Trespass Sparks Controversy at Ranthambore
The forest department has banned three guides and drivers from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve after tourists enclosed a tiger, violating safety norms. Following a video investigation, the individuals were deemed guilty. National guidelines require maintaining a 10-foot distance from tigers, which was ignored.
- Country:
- India
The Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is at the center of a controversy after a group of tourists reportedly surrounded a tiger during a safari. The forest department has acted swiftly, banning three guides and three vehicle drivers involved in the April 2 incident.
Deputy Conservator of Forests, Manas Singh, confirmed that disciplinary action was taken following the emergence of a video showcasing the event. Authorities conducted an investigation that found the individuals guilty of violating established safety norms.
The National Tiger Conservation Authority stipulates that a minimum distance of 10 feet should be maintained during tiger sightings. This protocol was evidently breached, prompting calls for additional actions based on further inquiry results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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