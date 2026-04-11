Tragic Tale of the Yamuna: Boat Capsize Claims Lives

A fatal accident unfolded on the Yamuna river when a boat capsized, claiming the lives of ten individuals and leaving others injured. The search for five missing persons continues as authorities have retrieved the vessel.

The disaster occurred Friday afternoon near Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan when the boat collided with a floating pontoon. The pontoon was reportedly left behind after a bridge was dismantled due to rising water levels.

Disturbingly, the group consisted of approximately 150 pilgrims from Punjab. Safety lapses are being scrutinized, with officials pledging stricter norms to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)