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Triumphant Lunar Return: Artemis-II Crew Makes History

NASA's Artemis-II mission marks a historic human return to the moon, ending a 50-year hiatus since Apollo 17. The mission, featuring astronauts from the U.S. and Canada, successfully demonstrated NASA's capabilities with the Space Launch System and Orion Module, paving the way for future lunar exploration and Mars missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:33 IST
Triumphant Lunar Return: Artemis-II Crew Makes History
  • Country:
  • United States

The Artemis-II mission, under NASA's aegis, concluded triumphantly as four astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean. This mission is celebrated as the first human journey to the moon in over 50 years, the last being Apollo 17 in 1972, reigniting lunar exploration endeavors.

Amit Kshatriya, NASA's Indian-origin Associate Administrator, emphasized the path to lunar exploration is just beginning. The mission's success demonstrated NASA's Space Launch System and Orion crew module's capabilities, setting a new milestone in human space exploration.

Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canada's Jeremy Hansen undertook this record-breaking lunar flyby. Their safe return paves the way for Artemis III, which aims for a moon landing and further Mars exploration, promising a new era of space exploration beyond Earth's orbit.

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