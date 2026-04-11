Triumphant Lunar Return: Artemis-II Crew Makes History

The Artemis-II mission, under NASA's aegis, concluded triumphantly as four astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean. This mission is celebrated as the first human journey to the moon in over 50 years, the last being Apollo 17 in 1972, reigniting lunar exploration endeavors.

Amit Kshatriya, NASA's Indian-origin Associate Administrator, emphasized the path to lunar exploration is just beginning. The mission's success demonstrated NASA's Space Launch System and Orion crew module's capabilities, setting a new milestone in human space exploration.

Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canada's Jeremy Hansen undertook this record-breaking lunar flyby. Their safe return paves the way for Artemis III, which aims for a moon landing and further Mars exploration, promising a new era of space exploration beyond Earth's orbit.