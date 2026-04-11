Delhi-NCR’s Retail Space Boom: A Shopper's Delight

The leasing of retail spaces in Delhi-NCR experienced a remarkable 45% surge, reaching nearly 6 lakh sq ft in the first quarter of 2023, as reported by Cushman & Wakefield. This growth amidst supply constraints highlights the pressing demand in the sector driven by fashion, and food and beverage segments.

Shopping malls accounted for 64% of the leasing activity, signaling a strong preference for organized retail spaces. High streets, while contributing 36%, sustain their significance in the retail landscape of Delhi-NCR, which led among India's eight biggest cities in leasing capacity with a 30% share.

According to industry experts, the demand for quality retail spaces, despite limited supply, reflects consumer confidence and lifestyle evolutions. Urban infrastructure plays a crucial role, enhancing the attractiveness of these retail environments for both domestic and international brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)