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Delhi's EV Policy 2026: A Green Leap with Battery Focus

The Delhi government's draft Electric Vehicle Policy 2026 prioritizes battery recycling to address environmental risks. The policy emphasizes Extended Producer Responsibility, battery collection centers, and robust enforcement to mitigate the adverse effects of battery disposal while promoting clean mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:50 IST
Delhi's EV Policy 2026: A Green Leap with Battery Focus
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has introduced its draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026, which has been largely praised by environmental experts for its comprehensive focus on battery recycling and lifecycle management. This new policy shifts focus from merely adopting electric vehicles to tackling associated environmental risks through mechanisms like Extended Producer Responsibility.

Key components in the policy include mandates for a structured battery recycling ecosystem, with the Environment Department charged with enforcement of Battery Waste Management Rules. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will implement battery collection centers and standard operating procedures for safer handling and recycling processes.

Despite its clear advantages, experts caution that the policy's efficacy hinges on robust enforcement and accountability. If executed adeptly, it could effectively address a major environmental concern linked to the surge in electric mobility, but slack execution might render it ineffective, experts warn.

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