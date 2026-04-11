Left Menu

Tragedy in Wazirpur: Old Balcony Collapse Takes Young Life

A tragic incident in Wazirpur saw a balcony collapse killing a five-year-old named Divyanshu, and injuring another child, Rinki. The collapse in JJ Colony led to an immediate response from police, who launched an investigation. Local residents recounted the panic as they rushed to rescue the trapped children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:58 IST
Tragedy in Wazirpur: Old Balcony Collapse Takes Young Life
child
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur area on Saturday, when the balcony of an old structure collapsed, killing a five-year-old boy and injuring another child. Police identified the deceased as Divyanshu, while the injured child, Rinki, aged 10, is currently receiving treatment at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

The incident came to light following a PCR call to Bharat Nagar police station about a jhuggi collapse at JJ Colony. A police team immediately arrived at the scene, transferring the affected children to the hospital. A crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory officials investigated the site to gather evidence, prompting the registration of a case under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Eyewitnesses detailed the chaotic scenes, describing how the balcony collapsed with a loud crash as children played nearby. Residents hurriedly responded to the cries for help, managing to free the two children trapped under the rubble. An investigation is underway to uncover the cause behind this tragic event.

TRENDING

1
Court Orders FIR Against Ex-IPS Officer for Brutal Beating of RTI Activist

Court Orders FIR Against Ex-IPS Officer for Brutal Beating of RTI Activist

 India
2
Court Demands Evidence in Custodial Death Case, Warns of CBI Intervention

Court Demands Evidence in Custodial Death Case, Warns of CBI Intervention

 India
3
Global Delegation Applauds India's Vibrant Electoral Process

Global Delegation Applauds India's Vibrant Electoral Process

 India
4
Fueling Fortunes: Tribes Utilize Tax Exemptions to Offer Cheaper Gas

Fueling Fortunes: Tribes Utilize Tax Exemptions to Offer Cheaper Gas

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026