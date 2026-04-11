Tragedy in Wazirpur: Old Balcony Collapse Takes Young Life

A tragic accident occurred in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur area on Saturday, when the balcony of an old structure collapsed, killing a five-year-old boy and injuring another child. Police identified the deceased as Divyanshu, while the injured child, Rinki, aged 10, is currently receiving treatment at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

The incident came to light following a PCR call to Bharat Nagar police station about a jhuggi collapse at JJ Colony. A police team immediately arrived at the scene, transferring the affected children to the hospital. A crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory officials investigated the site to gather evidence, prompting the registration of a case under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Eyewitnesses detailed the chaotic scenes, describing how the balcony collapsed with a loud crash as children played nearby. Residents hurriedly responded to the cries for help, managing to free the two children trapped under the rubble. An investigation is underway to uncover the cause behind this tragic event.