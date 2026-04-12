Scorching Heat Grips Andhra Pradesh: Warnings Issued

Residents across Andhra Pradesh have been cautioned about elevated temperatures and potential heatwaves this Sunday. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has identified specific districts, including Krishna and Tirupati, as areas of concern.

According to the APSDMA Managing Director, Prakhar Jain, the situation is severe, with temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius in 200 mandals on April 11. Notably high readings were observed on Saturday, hitting 44.7 degrees Celsius in Kadapa district, among others.

In anticipation, the APSDMA has urged locals to stay informed about the heatwave and humid conditions, predicting further impact across 70 mandals on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)