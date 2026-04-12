Left Menu

Scorching Heat Grips Andhra Pradesh: Warnings Issued

High temperatures and heatwave conditions are set to affect various districts in Andhra Pradesh, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. The APSDMA advises residents to remain vigilant as severe heatwaves are likely in numerous mandals, highlighting the rising heat intensity across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:55 IST
Scorching Heat Grips Andhra Pradesh: Warnings Issued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents across Andhra Pradesh have been cautioned about elevated temperatures and potential heatwaves this Sunday. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has identified specific districts, including Krishna and Tirupati, as areas of concern.

According to the APSDMA Managing Director, Prakhar Jain, the situation is severe, with temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius in 200 mandals on April 11. Notably high readings were observed on Saturday, hitting 44.7 degrees Celsius in Kadapa district, among others.

In anticipation, the APSDMA has urged locals to stay informed about the heatwave and humid conditions, predicting further impact across 70 mandals on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Easter Truce Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

Easter Truce Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

 Global
2
Indian Navy Commanders Chart Course Amid West Asia Crisis

Indian Navy Commanders Chart Course Amid West Asia Crisis

 India
3
Bihar's Political Shuffle: Changes Ahead

Bihar's Political Shuffle: Changes Ahead

 India
4
Dramatic Twists and Triumphs in Weekend Sports

Dramatic Twists and Triumphs in Weekend Sports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Net-Zero Transition: How the Global Economy Is Reshaping for a Climate Future

Ghana’s Financial System Needs Stronger Safeguards to Prevent Future Crises

AI Boom and Global Shocks Redefine East Asia’s Growth Path and Policy Choices

South Asia’s Growth Engine Slows as Energy Costs Rise and Jobs Struggle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026