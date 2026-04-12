Cyclone Vaianu Hits New Zealand, Sparks Floods and Power Outages

Cyclone Vaianu hit New Zealand's North Island on Sunday, leading to floods and power outages, with hundreds evacuating. The storm made landfall near the Maketu Peninsula, bringing destructive winds over 130 kph, heavy rain, and large swells. MetService labeled Vaianu as 'life-threatening.'

Authorities issued emergency declarations across several regions and 'red' level wind warnings for the most severe conditions. Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell noted the cyclone veered east, sparing Auckland from the worst, but added that stronger winds and swells were still expected post-landfall.

The combination of high tides and swells posed coastal inundation risks. Mitchell highlighted increased emergency support, including power restoration and evacuation assistance, as New Zealand Defence Force and other teams mobilized countrywide. Weather conditions are expected to improve as Vaianu moves past the North Island.

(With inputs from agencies.)