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Ceiling Collapse in Mumbai Chawl Injures Man and Child

A man and a three-year-old girl suffered injuries when a plaster section and ceiling fan collapsed in a Thane district chawl early Sunday. They were promptly treated at a local hospital, and an investigation into the chawl's condition is underway by disaster management and fire department teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:28 IST
Ceiling Collapse in Mumbai Chawl Injures Man and Child
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A man and a three-year-old girl were injured early Sunday morning in Thane district, Maharashtra, when a portion of plaster and a ceiling fan collapsed on them inside Tambewadi Chawl, according to officials.

The incident happened at approximately 3.30 am in a ground-floor room on Mumbra bypass road, said Yasin Tadvi, head of the local Disaster Management Cell. The victims, Asif Khan, 32, suffered a head injury, and Asma Khan, 3, sustained leg wounds; both were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for treatment.

Emergency teams from the disaster management cell and the fire department promptly reached the site to clear debris. The structural integrity of the chawl is currently under scrutiny to prevent future accidents, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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