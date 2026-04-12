Ceiling Collapse in Mumbai Chawl Injures Man and Child

A man and a three-year-old girl were injured early Sunday morning in Thane district, Maharashtra, when a portion of plaster and a ceiling fan collapsed on them inside Tambewadi Chawl, according to officials.

The incident happened at approximately 3.30 am in a ground-floor room on Mumbra bypass road, said Yasin Tadvi, head of the local Disaster Management Cell. The victims, Asif Khan, 32, suffered a head injury, and Asma Khan, 3, sustained leg wounds; both were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for treatment.

Emergency teams from the disaster management cell and the fire department promptly reached the site to clear debris. The structural integrity of the chawl is currently under scrutiny to prevent future accidents, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)