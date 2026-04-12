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Groundwater: The Hidden Crisis Lurking Below

A parliamentary panel highlights gaps in nationwide groundwater quality assessments, as arsenic and fluoride contamination issues persist. Despite improvements in affected habitats, the absence of comprehensive state-level assessments impedes a full understanding of contamination threats. Efforts under national missions are ongoing, yet challenges remain widespread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:31 IST
Groundwater: The Hidden Crisis Lurking Below
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A recent report by a parliamentary panel has brought significant attention to the gaps in assessing groundwater quality across the nation. Despite a decline in arsenic- and fluoride-affected areas, the panel notes that the absence of comprehensive data from various states and union territories hinders complete evaluation of groundwater contamination risks.

The Public Accounts Committee's findings pointed out outdated data, underlying a significant data gap in groundwater quality oversight. Central Ground Water Board assessments from 2015 showed alarming contamination levels across numerous sites, but many regions have not conducted similar assessments.

Even as governmental interventions under the Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT 2.0 aim to address these challenges, the committee stresses the urgent need for state and union territory collaboration to enhance groundwater quality assessments and remediation efforts nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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