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Former IAS Officer Subodh Agarwal Arrested in Rs 960-Crore Jal Jeevan Mission Scam

Subodh Agarwal, a retired IAS officer, has been arrested in connection with a massive Rs 960-crore scam associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission. Agarwal was produced in court by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which secured a two-day police remand for further investigation into the corruption case involving fraudulent tenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:07 IST
Former IAS Officer Subodh Agarwal Arrested in Rs 960-Crore Jal Jeevan Mission Scam
  • Country:
  • India

Retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal has been implicated in a major corruption case linked to the Jal Jeevan Mission. The former bureaucrat was presented before an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court, which granted a two-day police remand for continued inquiries.

The ACB, which had initially requested a three-day remand to delve deeper into the multi-crore scam, apprehended Agarwal last Thursday. He had served as an additional chief secretary in the public health engineering department during the alleged malfeasance.

Investigators allege some contractors won tenders by misleading authorities with forged completion certificates, supposedly in collusion with department officials. The unfolding investigation has already led to the arrests of nine individuals, including retired officials and senior engineers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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