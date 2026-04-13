Heroic Rescue: Elephant Calf Trapped in Deep Well

An elephant calf, trapped in a 20-foot-deep well in Dakshina Kannada district, is miraculously in stable condition, officials confirmed on Monday. The incident unfolded in the Sampaje range of Sullia taluk in the Western Ghats.

The calf, despite its fall, remains healthy and responsive, fueling optimism for a successful rescue. Under the guidance of the Sampaje range forest officer, a dedicated 10-member team has been conducting rescue operations since dawn.

Efforts include keeping the calf hydrated by sprinkling water and using two excavators to dig around the well and form a gradual earthen ramp, aiding the calf's escape. Officials remain confident of a safe resolution, as rescue operations continue smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)