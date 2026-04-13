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Heroic Rescue: Elephant Calf Trapped in Deep Well

In Dakshina Kannada, a young elephant fell into a 20-foot-deep well. Officials report the calf is stable and alert. A forest team led by the Sampaje range officer is working on the rescue, using excavators to create an earthen ramp for a safe exit, ensuring the calf remains hydrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:52 IST
Heroic Rescue: Elephant Calf Trapped in Deep Well
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  • India

An elephant calf, trapped in a 20-foot-deep well in Dakshina Kannada district, is miraculously in stable condition, officials confirmed on Monday. The incident unfolded in the Sampaje range of Sullia taluk in the Western Ghats.

The calf, despite its fall, remains healthy and responsive, fueling optimism for a successful rescue. Under the guidance of the Sampaje range forest officer, a dedicated 10-member team has been conducting rescue operations since dawn.

Efforts include keeping the calf hydrated by sprinkling water and using two excavators to dig around the well and form a gradual earthen ramp, aiding the calf's escape. Officials remain confident of a safe resolution, as rescue operations continue smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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