Youth's Wildlife Stunt Sparks Outrage

Kota, Apr 13 - A troubling incident has surfaced in Kota, where a youth was reportedly seen throwing firecrackers at crocodiles in the Chandralohi River attempting to create a sensational social media reel. The act was captured on video and came to light on Sunday, prompting swift action from the forest department.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, focusing on the stretch of the Chandralohi River, infamous for its significant population of protected crocodiles. The footage not only shows crocodiles being disturbed but also highlights the presence of other wildlife, amplifying concerns over potential widespread ecological damage.

Despite Schedule I wildlife protections, such acts of disturbance persist, drawing the ire of environmentalists and officials who decry the growing trend of dangerous stunts for social media notoriety. Police have charged the youth under multiple sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, seeking to set a firm example against such recklessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)