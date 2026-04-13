Delhi's Drainage Overhaul: Precast Solution to Waterlogging Woes

Delhi is revamping its drainage infrastructure, shifting towards factory-made precast drains to tackle longstanding waterlogging issues. The Public Works Department (PWD) is spearheading this initiative as part of the Delhi Drainage Master Plan.

According to PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, this transformation from the traditional cast in-situ method to precast technology promises a longer lifespan, extending up to 50 years, compared to the current five to six years. Officials assert this change will boost durability and efficiency significantly.

The use of precast Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) drains is expected to improve water flow and reduce urban flooding risks in several densely populated areas. Current projects are underway in locations like Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg and Maharaja Agrasen Marg. The initiative also addresses pollution concerns, as it minimizes construction site disruptions.