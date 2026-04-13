Maharashtra Unveils Heat-Protection Plan for Outdoor Workers

The Maharashtra government has rolled out a new standard operating procedure (SOP) to safeguard the outdoor workforce in districts vulnerable to extreme heat. This significant move mandates a midday work ban and a shift in work hours to cooler periods, primarily targeting construction, industrial, and vending sectors.

The State Disaster Management Minister, Girish Mahajan, noted that compliance is required from district and urban local bodies. The SOP advises that work be rescheduled from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm during heat alerts, with mandatory breaks enforced from 12 pm to 4 pm during higher-level alerts. Maharashtra's inclusion among the top heat-vulnerable states necessitated these measures.

Complementary actions include water booths, ORS distribution, and shaded public spaces. Urban planning will incorporate measures like tree plantations and misting systems, while a disaster management training center will be established in Nagpur. Employers will be encouraged to implement cooling infrastructures, representing a holistic approach to combating heat risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)