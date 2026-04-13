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Dramatic Rescue: Elephant Escapes 20-Foot Well

A 30-year-old elephant was rescued from a 20-foot-deep well in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka. Forest officials constructed an earthen ramp to aid its escape. The tusker was trapped for 16 hours but emerged unharmed, highlighting the swift and effective response of the forest department in wildlife rescue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:04 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Elephant Escapes 20-Foot Well
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  • India

An intriguing wildlife rescue unfolded in Dakshina Kannada district as a lone tusker, aged around 30, found itself trapped in a 20-foot-deep abandoned well. The incident, occurring in the early hours of Monday, concluded successfully when forest officials built an earthen ramp, allowing the elephant a safe exit.

Swift action from the Karnataka Forest Department was critical as they employed earth-moving equipment. A gentle slope created from the base to ground level enabled the creature's escape. The situation, lasting nearly 16 hours, tested the patience and ingenuity of the team.

Officials confirmed the elephant sustained no injuries and remained healthy throughout. This event underscores the department's adeptness in handling wildlife rescues in the conflict-prone Western Ghats region, showcasing their readiness and resourcefulness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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