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Colombia's Hippo Population: A Controversial Plan Takes Shape

Colombia plans to control its invasive hippopotamus population by euthanizing 80 animals, as announced by Environment Minister Irene Velez. The hippos, originally introduced by Pablo Escobar, now number around 200. Their growth threatens local ecosystems, prompting government intervention despite challenges in international relocation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:44 IST
Colombia's Hippo Population: A Controversial Plan Takes Shape
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In a bid to tackle the growing threat to its ecosystems, Colombia will initiate a plan in 2026 targeting its invasive hippopotamus population. Environment Minister Irene Velez announced the decision to euthanize an initial 80 hippos as a necessary move to safeguard native species and control ecological damage. The hippos, located near the Magdalena River, were originally brought into the country by infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Over the years, the hippo population swelled to 200, posing risks to river turtles, manatees, and contributing to water pollution. Velez emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that without action, the hippo population could surge to 1,000 within the next decade. The plan, with a budget of 7.2 billion pesos, also explores alternatives like confinement and international relocation.

Despite months of discussions with countries like India and South Africa, no definitive relocation agreements have been reached due to genetic defects resulting from inbreeding. The challenge highlights the complexities Colombia faces as it navigates this controversial conservation issue.

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