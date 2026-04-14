Super Typhoon Sinlaku Targets US Islands with Ferocious Winds

The remote US territories in the Pacific Ocean are bracing for the impact of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, which is targeting the region with intense weather conditions. As the strongest storm on Earth so far this year, Sinlaku is expected to hit the Northern Mariana Islands with widespread rain and potentially destructive winds.

The storm, with sustained winds of 173 mph, is expected to hit the islands of Rota, Tinian, and Saipan while possibly grazing Guam. Although Guam might be spared the typhoon's full force, residents have been warned of damaging wind conditions, which could disrupt daily life and military operations on the island.

To address the imminent disaster, President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations, enabling a coordinated response from FEMA and other agencies. Nearly 100 FEMA staff members are on the ground in Guam, while logistic preparations are ongoing amidst a continuing government shutdown.