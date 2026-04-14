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Super Typhoon Sinlaku Targets US Islands with Ferocious Winds

Super Typhoon Sinlaku threatens US Pacific territories, bringing heavy rain and destructive winds. The storm is set to impact Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands with potential power outages and flooding. Emergency responses are underway, despite challenges from a government shutdown affecting FEMA operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 02:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 02:01 IST
Super Typhoon Sinlaku Targets US Islands with Ferocious Winds
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  • United States

The remote US territories in the Pacific Ocean are bracing for the impact of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, which is targeting the region with intense weather conditions. As the strongest storm on Earth so far this year, Sinlaku is expected to hit the Northern Mariana Islands with widespread rain and potentially destructive winds.

The storm, with sustained winds of 173 mph, is expected to hit the islands of Rota, Tinian, and Saipan while possibly grazing Guam. Although Guam might be spared the typhoon's full force, residents have been warned of damaging wind conditions, which could disrupt daily life and military operations on the island.

To address the imminent disaster, President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations, enabling a coordinated response from FEMA and other agencies. Nearly 100 FEMA staff members are on the ground in Guam, while logistic preparations are ongoing amidst a continuing government shutdown.

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Super Typhoon Sinlaku Targets US Islands with Ferocious Winds

Super Typhoon Sinlaku Targets US Islands with Ferocious Winds

 United States

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