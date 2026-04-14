Shaking Ground: Nevada's Surprise Earthquake

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattled a rural section of Nevada to the east of Carson City on Monday evening. The US Geological Survey reported the tremor at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The quake occurred 12.9 miles (20.7 kilometers) east of Silver Spring at a depth of 3.1 miles (5 kilometers), leading to significant seismic activity in the vicinity.

Residents across nearby communities experienced strong to very strong shaking, with reports of light to moderate damage emerging from the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)