Shaking Ground: Nevada's Surprise Earthquake
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit a rural area in Nevada, east of Carson City, causing moderate damage and strong shaking at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The earthquake was centered near Silver Spring, according to the US Geological Survey, alarming residents in nearby communities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Silverspring | Updated: 14-04-2026 08:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 08:38 IST
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattled a rural section of Nevada to the east of Carson City on Monday evening. The US Geological Survey reported the tremor at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The quake occurred 12.9 miles (20.7 kilometers) east of Silver Spring at a depth of 3.1 miles (5 kilometers), leading to significant seismic activity in the vicinity.
Residents across nearby communities experienced strong to very strong shaking, with reports of light to moderate damage emerging from the affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Nevada
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- Carson City
- Silver Spring
- US Geological Survey
- rural
- shaking
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- seismic
- temblor
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