Kabul's Water Crisis: A Looming Humanitarian Disaster

Kabul, a city nestled amid the Hindu Kush mountains, is grappling with a severe water crisis. Rapid urban growth, compounded by climate change and resource mismanagement, has drastically depleted its water supply. Groundwater, the city's primary source, is being extracted at an unsustainable rate, plunging to dangerous levels.

The situation turned dire after the Taliban took control in 2021, with authorities cutting off water supply lines, impacting tens of thousands of residents. While some efforts, such as restrictions on groundwater extraction and construction of absorption wells, are underway, they remain insufficient to solve the crisis.

Larger initiatives, like the Panjshir River pipeline and Shah Toot Dam, which promise significant relief, are delayed due to financial and bureaucratic hurdles. Unless prioritized, Kabul risks a humanitarian disaster, with water scarcity threatening basic human rights and public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)