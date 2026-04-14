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Loni: From Mythical Landmark to World's Most Polluted City

Loni, a town near Delhi historically significant in mythology, is now infamous for being the world's most polluted city. With rampant industrial pollution, unchecked burning of waste, and heavy vehicular traffic, air quality has plummeted, severely impacting the health and quality of life of its residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:06 IST
Loni: From Mythical Landmark to World's Most Polluted City
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Historically rooted in Indian mythology, Loni, a small town on Delhi's outskirts, has unfortunately become the world's most polluted city, according to IQAir's 2025 World Air Quality Report. With an annual average PM2.5 concentration 22 times the WHO's recommended level, Loni's air quality presents a grave public health crisis.

Entering Loni, chaotic traffic and aged buildings greet visitors. A cluster of unauthorized industries reliant on dirty fuels contributes significantly to the abysmal air quality. Despite residents' complaints, rampant e-waste burning continues, exacerbating pollution levels, while authorities struggle to enforce pollution control measures effectively.

Local farmers like Bobby Tyagi express frustration over disproportionate blame placed on stubble burning, while other hazardous pollution sources remain unaddressed. Calls for a revamp of the National Clean Air Program are gaining momentum, highlighting the urgent need for concrete actions to curb soaring pollution levels in Loni.

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