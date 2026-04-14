Tragic Boiler Explosion at Chhattisgarh Power Plant Claims Nine Lives

A boiler explosion at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district resulted in the deaths of nine workers and left 15 others injured, officials reported on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred in the afternoon at the plant located in Singhitarai village, according to Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur. Emergency teams rushed to the site to begin rescue operations in the wake of the tragic incident.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called the incident "extremely tragic" and vowed that a comprehensive probe would be carried out. Meanwhile, the plant's management assured that medical assistance for the victims is a top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)