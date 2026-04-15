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Devastating Blow: Super Typhoon Sinlaku Strikes the Northern Mariana Islands

Super Typhoon Sinlaku pummeled the Northern Mariana Islands, causing substantial damage with winds up to 150 mph. The residents of Tinian and Saipan faced severe flooding and destruction. The typhoon also impacted Guam, highlighting the region's vulnerability as it slowly moved through the islands, bringing catastrophic effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 02:25 IST
Devastating Blow: Super Typhoon Sinlaku Strikes the Northern Mariana Islands
  • Country:
  • United States

In a catastrophic event, Super Typhoon Sinlaku relentlessly struck the Northern Mariana Islands, inflicting widespread damage with unprecedented ferocity. The powerful storm battered Tinian and Saipan, home to nearly 50,000 residents, with winds reaching speeds of 150 mph, causing tin roofs to shred and flooding homes indiscriminately.

This typhoon, marking the strongest recorded this year, also affected Guam, where flash flooding occurred amid heavy winds. Emergency services faced daunting challenges as strong gusts and pouring rain continued, obstructing rescue efforts across the islands. Mayor Ramon 'RB' Jose Blas Camacho of Saipan described the chaotic scene, with debris making responses perilous.

As Sinlaku slowed, it heightened the potential for further destruction. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, responding to the disaster, began coordinating efforts to alleviate the impact on the affected territories. The Northern Mariana Islands, still reeling from past typhoons and economic setbacks, faced a new struggle in the typhoon's wake.

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