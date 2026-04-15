Tragic Blaze Claims Family of Three in Delhi's Budh Vihar

A tragic fire erupted in Delhi's Budh Vihar area, resulting in the deaths of a couple and their two-year-old daughter. The fire, which occurred near Mange Ram Park, was reported to authorities at 1.25 am. Firefighters quickly responded, deploying seven fire tenders to combat the blaze.

Upon arrival, thick smoke and intense flames were discovered. Sadly, the bodies of Mosibur Dastagir, his wife Monara Sekh, and their daughter Maimuna were found charred at the site. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire broke out around 12.45 am under unknown circumstances, rapidly spreading through the shanties.

The fire department managed to bring the situation under control. Following this, forensic teams began examining the scene to determine the fire's cause. A case has been filed, and the police continue to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)