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Movitrap: A Revolutionary Step in Mosquito Control

The BMC has introduced 'Movitrap', an innovative mosquito-control device developed to tackle vector-borne diseases. The device, created without the need for electricity, uses a mild insecticide to disrupt mosquito breeding at the source. The initiative, supported by the SMILE Council, aims at reducing malaria and dengue cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:56 IST
Movitrap: A Revolutionary Step in Mosquito Control
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has unveiled 'Movitrap', an innovative device designed to combat vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue. Developed by a startup within the BMC's SMILE Council incubator, the electricity-free device targets mosquito breeding by using a mild insecticide to destroy eggs at the source.

The initiative supports the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Mumbai, and was praised by additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakne for its potential impact. The product aims to prevent mosquito breeding by attracting female mosquitoes to lay eggs in treated water, where the eggs are subsequently eliminated.

Endorsed by prominent scientists and civic officials, 'Movitrap' could prove pivotal in reducing the incidence of diseases like malaria and dengue by focusing on mosquito reproduction control, rather than just repelling the insects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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