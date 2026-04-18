Movitrap: A Revolutionary Step in Mosquito Control

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has unveiled 'Movitrap', an innovative device designed to combat vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue. Developed by a startup within the BMC's SMILE Council incubator, the electricity-free device targets mosquito breeding by using a mild insecticide to destroy eggs at the source.

The initiative supports the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Mumbai, and was praised by additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakne for its potential impact. The product aims to prevent mosquito breeding by attracting female mosquitoes to lay eggs in treated water, where the eggs are subsequently eliminated.

Endorsed by prominent scientists and civic officials, 'Movitrap' could prove pivotal in reducing the incidence of diseases like malaria and dengue by focusing on mosquito reproduction control, rather than just repelling the insects.

(With inputs from agencies.)