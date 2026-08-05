China's northern power grids hit record loads as heatwave sweeps through
A severe heatwave in northern, northeastern, and eastern China pushed power demand to record highs earlier this week, driven by increased air-conditioning use.
- Country:
- China
A heatwave pushed power demand across northern, northeastern and eastern China to record highs earlier this week, the State Grid Corporation of China said in a statement on Tuesday, as soaring temperatures boosted air-conditioning use.
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