IAEA Review Maps Out Stronger Cancer Care for The Bahamas

An international review led by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has outlined key steps to strengthen cancer care in The Bahamas, identifying ways to improve coordination, expand access to treatment and deliver better outcomes for patients across the island nation.

The review was carried out jointly by the IAEA, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) at the request of the Ministry of Health and Wellness. A team of international experts visited the country from 9 to 11 June, meeting health officials and inspecting major cancer treatment facilities in Nassau and Grand Bahama.

Rising Cancer Burden Highlights Need for Better Coordination

Cancer remains one of the country's biggest public health challenges, with nearly 1,000 new cases and more than 500 deaths recorded each year, according to Globocan 2022 data. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, while breast cancer is the leading diagnosis among women.

The review found that The Bahamas already has a committed healthcare workforce and several important cancer services in place. Experts recommended developing a comprehensive National Cancer Control Plan to improve coordination across the entire care pathway and reduce delays in diagnosis and treatment.

Health and Wellness Minister Michael Darville said the government remains committed to ensuring all Bahamians have fair access to quality cancer care, adding that the review provides valuable guidance on future priorities.

Island Geography Creates Healthcare Challenges

The Bahamas' geography presents unique obstacles for healthcare delivery, with around 700 islands spread across a vast area. Many specialised medical services are concentrated on New Providence and Grand Bahama, forcing patients from other islands to travel long distances for diagnosis and treatment.

PAHO/WHO Country Representative Eldona Boisson said a coordinated national cancer strategy would help close existing gaps and improve access to services for people living throughout the archipelago.

The IAEA noted that it has already been working with Caribbean partners to strengthen cancer care, including training imaging specialists from The Bahamas and other regional countries to improve breast cancer diagnosis and biopsy services.

Expanding Access to Treatment

The review identified several strengths that can support future improvements, including government commitment, active civil society participation and experienced specialists in oncology, pathology, medical imaging, radiotherapy and palliative care. The country also operates cancer screening programmes, has introduced HPV vaccination and maintains a population-based cancer registry.

The main challenge identified is limited access to radiotherapy, which is currently available only at a private hospital in the capital. Patients from other islands often face expensive travel and treatment costs. The experts recommended exploring public-private partnerships to expand radiotherapy services within the public healthcare system and upgrading existing equipment to improve access.

Lisa Stevens, Director of the IAEA's Programme of Action for Cancer Therapy, said The Bahamas has a strong foundation for building a coordinated national cancer programme. She added that the findings will help guide future IAEA technical cooperation through its Rays of Hope initiative, supporting stronger cancer services both nationally and across the wider Caribbean region.